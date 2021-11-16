scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
After defeating Portugal, Serbia players donate cash bonus for treatment of sick children

According to Marca, Serbia president Aleksandar Vucic offered the national team players a one million euro bonus before their game against Portugal.

Updated: November 16, 2021 4:26:50 pm
Serbia vs PortugalSerbia's Luka Jovic, left, and Filip Kostic celebrate at the end of the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Serbia at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Sunday, Nov 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

After Serbia clinched an automatic berth to the Qatar World Cup in a comeback 2-1 win over Portugal in their Group A qualifier on Sunday, their players have reportedly donated their €1million cash bonus to treatment of sick children in their country, according to The Bridge.

According to Marca, Serbia president Aleksandar Vucic offered the national team players a one million euro bonus before their game against Portugal in the event they managed to secure direct qualification to the 2022 World Cup.

As reported by Oma Sports, as soon as the national team returned home, the sum was immediately transferred to the account of the Football Union of Serbia (FSS). However, the players decided to donate money “to those who need them more – sick children for their treatment.”

Despite Renato Sanches opening the scoring early for Portugal in the game, Serbia managed to come back and grab a 2-1 victory away at the Estadio da Luz thanks to goals from Dusan Tadic and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Portugal will now need to compete for a spot in the tournament through the playoffs that will take place in March.

Mitrovic said Serbia’s confidence ahead of the game was vindicated by a bold performance.

“We came here to play football and having been the better side, we earned it all,” he told Serbia’s Nova television.

“We are reaping the rewards of hard work and the belief that we would be able to defy the odds and beat Portugal. We are overjoyed, for our country and the people first and foremost.”

