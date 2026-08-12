After coaching Belgium and Portugal, Roberto Martinez could take over Dutch side

After helming Belgium and Portugal at successive FIFA World Cups, Spanish coach Roberto Martinez could be in line for another high-profile managerial assignment as he is in talks to take over the Dutch side.

The Orange are without a manager after Ronald Koeman stepped down in the wake of the Netherlands’ ouster at the hands of Morocco in the Round of 32 at the recent World Cup.

Nigel de Long, the former defensive midfielder who is now the technical director of the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB), has held talks with the 53-year-old Martinez in Malaga, De Telegraaf reported.

Prospects like former Liverpool manager Arne Slot, ex-Manchester United handler Erik ten Hag and current PSV Eindhoven coach Peter Bosz have dropped out of the race. Others said to be in contention were Michael Reiziger, the handler of the Dutch junior team, and Louis van Gaal, who had already taken charge of the national side on three previous occasions.