After a 3-1 defeat to Senegal, hosts Qatar all but out of the 2022 World Cup

Less than a week after they became the first hosts to lose their opening match in FIFA World Cup’s 92 year history, Qatar suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Senegal and are all but out of the 22nd edition of the tournament.

Senegal, who now have three points in two games, will meet Ecuador in a final pool clash on Tuesday, while Qatar still have no points and will be out of the tournament if Netherlands beat Ecuador or that match ends in a draw later on Friday.

In the Group A match at the Al Thumami Stadium, Senegal took a lead in the first half via Boulaye Dia, who pounced onto Boualem Khoukhi’s poor clearance to make it 1-0. The hosts would be denied a first half penalty shout when Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr appeared to bundle over playmaker Akram Afif just before halftime.

The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations champions made it 2-0 three minutes into the second half as Famara Diedhiou converted from a corner. The deficit would be reduced in the 77th minute after Mohammed Muntari put one back in for the hosts, heading in a cross from the right flank.

However, with six minutes of regulation time left Bamba Dieng put the final nail in the wall as he picked up a good low cross from the right to drive it past the Qatar goalkeeper in the back of the net.

With the win, Senegal are ranked third in the table, with as many points as the Netherlands and Ecuador but a lower goal difference. The remaining two teams in the group will face off in their second match at the World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium on Friday.