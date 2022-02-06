African Cup of Nations Final, Egypt vs Senegal, Salah vs Mane Live Streaming: When and where to watch AFCON final

Egypt or Senegal? Or for world soccer fans: Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane? Sunday’s African Cup of Nations final in Cameroon will center on two of the continent’s biggest stars of any era and the two Liverpool teammates when Salah’s Egypt tries to reclaim its lost glory against Mane’s Senegal, which is seeking a first title and the right to finally call itself the best in Africa.

The final will take place at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, where eight fans died after a crush outside Cameroon’s last-16 game against Comoros last Monday.

Senegal will be seeking its first African title after losing the last final in 2019 to Algeria. Senegal should be fresher after having an extra day’s rest and beating Burkina Faso inside 90 minutes on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Salah didn’t even get a chance to take a penalty for Egypt in a 3-1 shootout victory over Cameroon in the semifinals on Thursday after the hosts failed to score three times from the spot. It was Clinton N’Jie’s miss wide that secured Egypt’s progress after the seven-time African champions scored their first three penalties. Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal, who wears the name Gabaski on the back of his jersey, also made two saves for Egypt.

The tournament has been taking place in the middle of the European season, frustrating leading European clubs like Liverpool that have been without key players like Salah and Mane.

What time is the AFCON 2022 Final between Egypt and Senegal?

AFCON 2022 Final between Egypt and Senegal is at 12.30am IST on Monday, February 7 (on Sunday night).

Where can AFCON 2022 Final between Egypt and Senegal be broadcast?

Unfortunately, AFCON 2022 Final between Egypt and Senegal will not be broadcast in India.

Where can AFCON 2022 Final between Egypt and Senegal be livestreamed?

AFCON 2022 Final between Egypt and Senegal can be live streamed on CAF TV YouTube Channel. You can also follow all the results, updates, match reports and analysis right here at the indianexpress.com.