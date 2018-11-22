Afghanistan women’s football team captain dropped after refusing to sign contract that denies pay

The captain of Afghanistan’s women’s football team and several of her team mates have been reportedly dropped after they refused to sign a contract which denied them payments for playing matches among other restrictions.

Shabnam Mobarez said in a statement on Twitter that she was recently asked to sign a contract that “jeopordizes my ability to seek outside off AFF (Afghanistan Football Federation), does not include compensation for playing, prohibits me from pursuing other promotional ventures and lacks any sort of mediation during disciplinary proceedings.”

Be proud of who you are and always stand for what’s right⚽️🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/CaRMnOAFrS — Shabnam Mobarez (@shabnammobarez) 19 November 2018

The team is set to take part in the upcoming CAFA (Central Asian Football Association) Women’s Championship that starts on November 23. “I have chosen not to sign the contract which has ultimately ended without an invite for the upcoming CAFA tournament. This contract would take away my rights both as a player and female representing my country,” Mobarez said in her statement. “I hope for a change that will benefit our team for all the girls that aspire to play for the Afghan Women’s National team.” She also posted screenshots of the contract on Facebook.

Mobarez is an Afghan refugee who moved to Denmark with her family in 2003 to flee the war in Afghanistan. Apart from being captain of her nation’s football team, Mobarez also coaches refugee teams in Denmark. She had been offered a place in the Danish team but she chose to represent Afghanistan. She has been captain of the side since 2016.

Afghanistan, unable to train as a full team at home, have met for training camps and games in places such as the US, Germany, Jordan and the Netherlands. The team, coached by the American Kelly Lindsey, who has not set foot in the country since taking over in 2016 because of safety concerns, have risen to 106 in the Fifa world rankings