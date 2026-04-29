Afghan women’s refugee team can now play in FIFA tournaments

Members of the Afghan Women United football team celebrate after scoring a goal against Chad, in their first international tournament since fleeing their country in October 2025. (AP Photo)

Afghanistan can now be represented in FIFA tournaments by the Afghan women’s refugee team — which plays under the name Afghan Women United — after it was granted eligibility to represent the nation at international competitions. This comes five years after members of the Afghan national women’s team fled the country after Taliban seized control.

The Afghanistan women’s national football team last played a competitive match in 2018. When the Taliban wrested back control of the country in 2021, one of the first things it did was bring women’s sport to a halt.

“For the last few years, we have played under many names — as refugees, as Afghan Women United, and as guests of other clubs — but in our hearts, we were always the national team,” Australia-based player Nazia Ali said. “To hopefully be able to wear our flag again officially is a feeling I cannot describe.”

The decision to allow the refugee team to represent Afghanistan was made by the FIFA Council in their meeting in Vancouver, British Columbia on Tuesday night. A report by The Associated Press noted that while it was too late for the refugee team to try to qualify for next year’s Women’s World Cup in Brazil, it could make a bid to qualify for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.