Afghan women’s refugee team can now play in FIFA tournaments

Afghanistan can now be represented in FIFA tournaments by the Afghan women’s refugee team — which plays under the name Afghan Women United — after it was granted eligibility to represent the nation at international competitions. This comes five years after members of the Afghan national women’s team fled the country after Taliban seized control.
The Afghanistan women’s national football team last played a competitive match in 2018. When the Taliban wrested back control of the country in 2021, one of the first things it did was bring women’s sport to a halt.
“For the last few years, we have played under many names — as refugees, as Afghan Women United, and as guests of other clubs — but in our hearts, we were always the national team,” Australia-based player Nazia Ali said. “To hopefully be able to wear our flag again officially is a feeling I cannot describe.”
The decision to allow the refugee team to represent Afghanistan was made by the FIFA Council in their meeting in Vancouver, British Columbia on Tuesday night. A report by The Associated Press noted that while it was too late for the refugee team to try to qualify for next year’s Women’s World Cup in Brazil, it could make a bid to qualify for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
“We are proud of the beautiful journey initiated by Afghan Women United, and with this initiative we aim to enable them, as well as other FIFA member associations that may not be able to register a national or representative team for a FIFA competition, to make the next step, in coordination with the relevant confederation,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.
The Afghan Women United was established by the FIFA Council in May last year. The first step towards recognising the team was taken in October, when the refugee team played in a tournament that included Chad, Libya and Tunisia in Morocco.
There are over 80 refugee players from Afghanistan scattered across Australia, the United States and Europe. Two camps were recently held for the women, one in England and another in Australia.
“For five years, we were told the Afghanistan women’s national team could never compete again because the men who took our country would not allow it,” former captain and activist Khalida Popal said in a statement. “I am extremely proud of this decision by FIFA and glad that our collective advocacy has not only changed the future for Afghanistan women but also ensured that no other national team has to sacrifice what our players did.”
The team, coached by Pauline Hamill, is expected to play a pair of exhibitions during the upcoming June international window against opponents to be determined.
(With inputs from Associated Press)