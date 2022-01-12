AFCON 2022: Tunisia vs Mali marred by referee controversy

The African Cup of Nations match between Tunisia vs Mali descended into chaos when referees were escorted off of the pitch after the official appeared to blow for full-time after only 83 minutes and 43 seconds, drawing a furious reaction from the Tunisian bench.

Officials stormed on to the pitch in protest, but the man of the match trophy was handed out and the post-match news conferences in full swing before Confederation of African Football (CAF) officials decided the remaining minutes should be played.

Mali came out onto the pitch again 40 minutes after the controversy began, but Tunisia refused to play on and Sikazwe ended the game for a third time.

“The players were taking ice baths for 35 minutes before they were called back out again,” Tunisia coach Mondher Kebaier told reporters.

“I’ve been coaching for a long time never seen anything like it. Even the fourth official was preparing to lift the board (to show how many minutes of injury-time) and then the whistle was blown.”

Earlier, Zambia referee Janny Sikazwe initially blew for the end of the game with 85 minutes on the clock but after correcting himself he still ended the match in the 90th minute, despite a number of stoppages in the second half, including two VAR checks.

Referee Janny Sikazwe ends Tunisia vs Mali early despite two VAR checks, a red card, and a cooling break. Tunisia, who were trailing 1-0 but with a man advantage, weren’t too happy about it… pic.twitter.com/KWfbvLizXI — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 12, 2022

Have you EVER seen anything like it…🤯 ▪ Referee ends match early…

▪ Press conferences interrupted as AFCON officials say match must resume!

▪ Referee changed for final three minutes…

▪ Tunisia fail to return to the pitch! Unbelievable, Jeff. 😳 pic.twitter.com/6upfMz3ZID — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 12, 2022

The controversial decisions, however, did not end here as in another curious decision Mali’s El Bilal Touré was shown a straight red card for a strong tackle. It was barely worth a yellow but the Zambian official decided to send him straight off. Despite VAR calling him over to take a second look, he stuck to his original decision.

Mali striker Ibrahima Kone scored a second half penalty to seal a 1-0 victory over Tunisia, who missed a spot-kick of their own in a Group F game. It was a tale of two penalties as Kone converted his attempt after a handball, but Tunisia’s Wahbi Khazri could not follow suit as his effort was saved by Mali goalkeeper Ibrahima Mounkoro 13 minutes from time.

The result follows the trend of 1-0 win at the finals, with this the seventh in the 10 games played to date. The second match in Group F will be played later on Wednesday between Mauritania and Gambia.

(With Reuters input)