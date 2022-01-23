AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022, India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022, India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE Streaming: Hosts India will need to be more clinical with their finishing when they face a struggling Chinese Taipei in a must-win group match of the women’s Asian Cup here on Sunday.

India were held to a goalless draw by lower-ranked Iran in their tournament opener, while Chinese Taipei were blanked 4-0 by eight-time champions China.

A FIFA World Cup play-offs spot within their grasp, India are seeking to meet their head coach Thomas Dennerby’s “realistic target” of making the quarterfinals, for which they will need to win the next match at all costs, as the home team is scheduled to play Group A heavyweights China in its last league fixture.

A win for India, which is hosting the continental showpiece for the second time after 1979, will virtually send the country into the quarterfinals of the 12-nation tournament. Besides the two top teams, two third-placed sides across the three groups will also qualify for quarterfinals.

Squads:

India: Aditi Chauhan, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Ritu Rani, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna, Hemam Shilky Devi, Sanju Yadav, Yumnam Kamala Devi, Anju Tamang, Karthika Angamuthu, Nongmeithem Ratanbala Devi, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan, Manisha Kalyan, Grace Dangmei, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Sumati Kumari, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Mariyammal Balamurugan.

When and where does the India vs Chinese Taipei AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 match start?

The India vs Chinese Taipei AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 23 at 7:30 PM IST at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Where can the India vs Chinese Taipei AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 match be broadcast in India?

The India vs Chinese Taipei AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 match will be broadcast on Eurosport Network.

Where can the India vs Chinese Taipei AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 be live-streamed?

The India and Chinese Taipei AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 match will be live-streamed on Eurosport as well as JioTV app.