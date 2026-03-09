AFC Women’s Asian Cup: How India can still reach quarterfinals and keep 2027 FIFA World Cup qualification hopes alive

Before being flattened by Japan, India's opening match against Vietnam was a breathless game, with India even looking the better team for large parts of the second half. (AIFF Photo)

India are bottom of the Group C table in the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup going into their final group game against Chinese Taipei, having lost the two matches they have played thus far and the 11-0 drubbing they suffered at the hands of Japan leaving their goal difference at -12. And yet, qualification for the quarterfinals is still not a far-fetched prospect.

Take Japan out, and Group C suddenly look like a pretty close affair, which is important since two teams earn direct qualification to the quarterfinals and a third can based on how they compare to third-placed teams from other groups. In the event that teams finish level on points, the first tiebreaker parameter is the goal difference in matches played between the two teams.