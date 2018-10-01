AFC U-16 Championship: Colts charge into uncharted waters

Captain Vikram Pratap Singh’s 86th-minute penalty against Vietnam in the opening match is the only time India have found the back of the net in the Asian under-16 Championship so far. (Source: AIFF) Captain Vikram Pratap Singh’s 86th-minute penalty against Vietnam in the opening match is the only time India have found the back of the net in the Asian under-16 Championship so far. (Source: AIFF)

India haven’t conceded so far. South Korea haven’t failed to score. When the two teams meet in Kuala Lumpur on Monday in the quarterfinal of the AFC U-16 Championship, something’s got to give. And the reward is enticing – a place at next year’s U-17 World Cup in Peru.

There haven’t been many matches of this magnitude involving an Indian football team. Sure, this is just an age-group match, but it is tough to miss the bigger picture. The Class of 2017 will forever be remembered as the first Indian team to play at a FIFA World Cup. But the asterisk mark that accompanies them will act as a reminder that they were there as hosts.

Now, this bunch coached by Bibiano Fernandes has a chance of becoming the first Indian team to qualify for a World Cup. On merit.

To do that, they’ll have to overcome what looks like the best Asian team in this age group. South Korea are seemingly a flawless side. They have been the most dangerous of the 16 teams in this tournament in attack, scoring 12 goals in their three group stage matches. Defensively, they are the only team apart from India to keep clean sheets in all their matches. They are quick and technically sharp, a result of playing together for five years under South Korea’s ‘golden age programme’ – a scheme launched in 2013 to rejuvenate the country’s youth system.

In contrast, this Indian team has been together for a little less than a year. The exposure granted to 2017 U-17 World Cup team, largely considered to be the most well-prepared Indian side, pales in comparison to what this group has been afforded. In January, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) sanctioned Rs 9 crore as ‘special grant’ for the U-16 team’s preparation for this championship. Since then, the side – led by fleet-footed forward Vikram Pratap Singh – has played 35 matches against national teams and clubs in 10 countries.

Of the 35 games, 12 were against some of the top Asian teams, including Japan, China and Iraq. India held their own in most matches, with left the team in good stead psychologically going into the tournament. In that sense, for those who’ve followed this team, the run till the quarterfinals isn’t that surprising. India were labelled dark horses before the tournament, and have played that role to perfection. The team has shown versatility to adapt to different playing styles encountered in the group stage.

The team was extremely impressive in the first match, where they defeated Vietnam – one of the fast-improving Asian sides who played at last year’s under-20 World Cup. The win was followed by goalless draws against Iran and Indonesia to finish second in the group and qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

Shifting gears

One of the most striking aspects of this team has been their fitness. The Indian teams of the past, across age groups, struggled to maintain the same levels of energy and concentration for the entire duration of a match. However, Bibiano’s boys have not just lasted the 90 minutes, they have somehow found the ability to shift gears in the last quarter, where they have outlasted opponents and looked more dangerous.

Vikram’s goal against Vietnam came in the 86th minute because of a sudden burst of pace that a tiring defence couldn’t cope with. Against Iran and Indonesia, India created a host of chances in the final few minutes, including some clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities, that were squandered.

Finishing, in fact, has been India’s only weakness, and the most glaring one too. Goalkeeper Niraj Kumar has grown in confidence since saving a penalty against Iran in the 75th minute. The defence — comprising Bikash Yumnam, Shabas Ahamed, Gurkirat Singh and Thoiba Singh — has been stingy and gritty.

Ricky Shabong, Givson Singh, Ravi Rana and Lalchhanhima Sailo have been tireless and creative in midfield, with some help from Vikram whose pace has often troubled defenders. But the lack of a poacher, or a striker with the ability to test the goalkeeper, has been the only shortcoming.

India will most likely be defending deep for long stretches against Korea on Monday, and it won’t be surprising if they frustrate the tournament’s best forward line. But that will count for nothing if they can’t manage to score a goal themselves. This, after all, is also a clash between one of the most wasteful forward lines of the tournament and one of the most miserly defences.

Live on Star Sports 2/2HD: 6pm

