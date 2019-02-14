English football clubs’ stadium announcer falls prey to cheeky sex prank

A local football ground announcer on Thursday was pranked by three kids during the English fifth-tier football club AFC Clyde’s fixture on Wednesday. The three season ticket holders of the football club Jak, Tom and Timo, visited the announcer’s box during the overnight match and passed a note to stand-in announcer Liam Brown.

WANTED: This trio pictured in the middle. CRIME: Rather cunningly duped our stadium announcer into asking for a white Nissan Micra NE14 ABJ to be moved last night. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AmQKNAyGh3 — AFC Fylde (@AFCFylde) 13 February 2019

“My dad’s (car is) blocked in, would it be OK to read this out?” the kids asked the announcer and passed him a note with the car name and number plate “White Nissan Micra NE 14 ABJ”.

“My dad’s blocked in and it’s an emergency – could you read this out?” Aye, an emergency is it lads? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/vJR0m8OgzH — AFC Fylde (@AFCFylde) 13 February 2019

Without realising, the announcer called out to thousands in attendance “NE14 ABJ”, and then later realised what he has just said. He then said to the crowd, “I’ve been well and truly had”.

The kids quickly returned back to their seats giggling and were heard saying, “he actually said it!”

👏 “It was a great bit of harmless fun that snuck through, and it put a smile on the face of tens of thousands of people today.” We had to get the three lads in today who’ve taken the internet by storm, and repay the favour 😂 Read all about it now: https://t.co/2TbqAWOmay 👈 pic.twitter.com/L7e0a3ZMss — AFC Fylde (@AFCFylde) 13 February 2019

The kids were identified by the football club and were rewarded for their hilarious stint with free club shirts. “It was a great bit of harmless fun that snuck through, and it put a smile on the face of tens of thousands of people today,” AFC Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite told his club’s website.

“The least we could do was return the favour and kit them out with our home strip and a goodie bag,” he added.

Well, it’s been a hell of a ride. I guess the moral of the story is to follow your dreams, I think? Anyway, thanks for joining us, Twitter. pic.twitter.com/2WMvXTtqR7 — AFC Fylde (@AFCFylde) 13 February 2019

“Hopefully this will be a memory that’ll stay with them forever as supporters!” he further said.