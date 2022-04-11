AFC Champions League, Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya Live Streaming: When and Where to watch

April 11, 2022 5:59:54 pm
AFC Champions League, Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya Live Streaming: After a tough opening fixture in their maiden AFC Champions League campaign, Mumbai City FC will turn their attention to the match against Iraq’s Air Force Club in their second Group B game at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Monday.
Air Force Club, or Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya as they are also known, are a club with tremendous continental pedigree. The Baghdad-based side are seven-tine champions of the Iraqi Premier League, five-time Iraqi FA Cup winners and most notably, three-time winners of the AFC Cup, winning the continental competition three years in a row from 2016 to 2018. The Iraqi side won their first AFC Cup in 2016 by beating fellow Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC by a narrow 1-0 margin in the Final.
When and where is the AFC Champions League match between Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya?
The AFC Champions League match between Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya will be played on April 11 (Monday) at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
What time does the AFC Champions League match between Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya begin?
The AFC Champions League match between Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya will begin at 10:45 PM IST.
Which channel will air the AFC Champions League match between Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya?
The AFC Champions League match between Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya will be telecast on Star Sports 3 in India.
Where can I live stream the AFC Champions League match between Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya?
The AFC Champions League match between Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya can be live streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.
