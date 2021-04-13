AFC Champions League 2021, FC Goa Live Streaming: When and where to watch

AFC Champions League Live: FC Goa begin their campaign against Al Rayyan (ISL)

AFC Champions League 2021 Live Streaming: FC Goa is set to make its debut at the AFC Champions League group stage and head coach Juan Ferrando described it as a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity for the players to compete against some of the biggest names in Asia.

Having won the ISL League Winners’ Shield in the 2019-20 season, FC Goa qualified for the 2021 AFC Champions League Group Stage the first time that a team from India will be playing at this stage of the competition

FC Goa will open their campaign at the continental club competition on April 14 against Qatar’s Al-Rayyan. Goa will be up against Al Rayyan (Qatar), Persepolis (Iran) and Al Wahda (UAE) in their group stage.

When does the AFC Champions League group stage start?

The AFC Champions League group stage begins on Wednesday, April 14.

When are AFC Champions League group stage matches of FC Goa?

Here are the dates and timings of AFC Champions League group stage matches:

FC Goa vs Al Rayyan – Wednesday, April 14 – 10.30pm IST

FC Goa vs Al Wahda – Saturday, April 17 – 8pm IST

FC Goa vs Perspolis – Tuesday, April 20 – 10.30 pm IST

FC Goa vs Perspolis – Friday, April 23 – 10.30pm IST

FC Goa vs Al Rayyan – Monday, April 26 – 10.30pm IST

FC Goa vs Al Wahda – Thursday, April 29 – 10.30pm IST

Where will AFC Champions League be broadcast for the Indian fans?

Indian football fans can watch FC Goa’s AFC debut on Star Sports 3.

Where can AFC Champions League be live-streamed for the Indian audience?

The AFC Champions League can be live streamed on Hotstar.