scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Latest news
Live now

FC Goa vs Al Rayyan Live Score, AFC Champions League Live Score Updates: Gaurs to make historical debut

AFC Champions League 2021 Live Score, FC Goa vs Al Rayyan Live Score Streaming Updates: FC Goa will be up against a side coached by former PSG manager Laurent Blanc in their tournament opener.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 14, 2021 10:00:34 pm
FC Goa vs Al Rayyan Live: The opening clash is being held in Fatorda. (ISL)

AFC Champions League 2021, FC Goa vs Al Rayyan Football Live Score Updates: FC Goa will become the first team from India to compete in the AFC Champions League when they take on Qatar’s Al-Rayyan SC at The Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday.

Having won the ISL League Winners’ Shield in the 2019/20 season, FC Goa qualified for the 2021 AFC Champions League group stages. Besides Al Rayyan, the Gaurs will also have to contend with other well-known Asian clubs in the form of Persepolis FC (Iran) and Al Wahda (UAE). In their campaign opener, FC Goa will have its task cut out as it will be up against a side coached by former Paris Saint-Germain manager Laurent Blanc.

Live Blog

FC Goa vs Al Rayyan, AFC Champions League Live Updates:

22:00 (IST)14 Apr 2021
FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando speaks...

“It’s an important moment for the club, for Indian football as a whole. After the conclusion of the ISL, our entire focus shifted to the AFC Champions League. We are on our way to create history by becoming the first Indian club to compete in a tournament of such a high calibre. We are excited and we will try our best to fly the Indian flag high,” Ferrando said before FC Goa's campaign opener.

21:45 (IST)14 Apr 2021
Preview: FC Goa set to embark on a rite of passage

Entering unchartered territory on the back of their ISL League Winners Shield last season, the Gaurs will be up against three teams in Group E who all hail from countries that are either regulars or are about to participate in the FIFA World Cup. Apart from Al-Rayyan, last year’s runners-up Persepolis (Iran) and Al Wahda (UAE) are both tough matchups for the Indian side. | READ MORE |

21:40 (IST)14 Apr 2021
What are the lineups of both the teams?
21:35 (IST)14 Apr 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of a Group E clash in the AFC Champions League 2021 between FC Goa and Qatar's Al-Rayyan. The Gaurs will make history in less than an hour by becoming the first-ever Indian club to compete at the tournament.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
x