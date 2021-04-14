FC Goa vs Al Rayyan Live Score, AFC Champions League Live Score Updates: Gaurs to make historical debut

AFC Champions League 2021, FC Goa vs Al Rayyan Football Live Score Updates: FC Goa will become the first team from India to compete in the AFC Champions League when they take on Qatar’s Al-Rayyan SC at The Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday.
Having won the ISL League Winners’ Shield in the 2019/20 season, FC Goa qualified for the 2021 AFC Champions League group stages. Besides Al Rayyan, the Gaurs will also have to contend with other well-known Asian clubs in the form of Persepolis FC (Iran) and Al Wahda (UAE). In their campaign opener, FC Goa will have its task cut out as it will be up against a side coached by former Paris Saint-Germain manager Laurent Blanc.
“It’s an important moment for the club, for Indian football as a whole. After the conclusion of the ISL, our entire focus shifted to the AFC Champions League. We are on our way to create history by becoming the first Indian club to compete in a tournament of such a high calibre. We are excited and we will try our best to fly the Indian flag high,” Ferrando said before FC Goa's campaign opener.
Entering unchartered territory on the back of their ISL League Winners Shield last season, the Gaurs will be up against three teams in Group E who all hail from countries that are either regulars or are about to participate in the FIFA World Cup. Apart from Al-Rayyan, last year's runners-up Persepolis (Iran) and Al Wahda (UAE) are both tough matchups for the Indian side.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of a Group E clash in the AFC Champions League 2021 between FC Goa and Qatar's Al-Rayyan. The Gaurs will make history in less than an hour by becoming the first-ever Indian club to compete at the tournament.