FC Goa vs Al Rayyan Live Score, AFC Champions League Live Score Updates: Gaurs to make historical debut

FC Goa vs Al Rayyan Live: The opening clash is being held in Fatorda. (ISL)

AFC Champions League 2021, FC Goa vs Al Rayyan Football Live Score Updates: FC Goa will become the first team from India to compete in the AFC Champions League when they take on Qatar’s Al-Rayyan SC at The Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday.

Having won the ISL League Winners’ Shield in the 2019/20 season, FC Goa qualified for the 2021 AFC Champions League group stages. Besides Al Rayyan, the Gaurs will also have to contend with other well-known Asian clubs in the form of Persepolis FC (Iran) and Al Wahda (UAE). In their campaign opener, FC Goa will have its task cut out as it will be up against a side coached by former Paris Saint-Germain manager Laurent Blanc.