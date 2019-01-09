AFC Asian Cup 2019 Live Streaming, India vs UAE Football Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch India vs UAE?

AFC Asian Cup 2019 Football Live Streaming, India vs UAE Football Match Live Score: After hammering Thailand 4-1 in the AFC Asian Cup opener, India will now take on hosts UAE in their second tie on Thursday. The Blue Tigers would walk into the match with boosted confidence, but it will be an uphill task to overpower UAE at home. Both the teams have played 13 matches against each other, with UAE emerging victorious on eight occasions. India, on the other hand, have won three games. India last played against UAE in 2011 with the match ending in a 2-2 draw.

Speaking ahead of the match, coach Stephen Constantine said that the Blue Tigers will put on a great contest, despite the hosts being a better side on the paper.

When is the AFC Asian Cup match between India and UAE?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and UAE will take place on Thursday, January 9, 2018.

Where is AFC Asian Cup match between India and UAE?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and UAE will be played at the ZSC Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does the AFC Asian Cup match between India and UAE begin?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and UAE will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC Asian Cup match between India and UAE?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and UAE will broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 1 HD (Hindi), Star Sports 1 (Tamil), Star Sports 1 (Kannada).

How do I watch online live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup match between India and UAE?

AFC Asian Cup match between India and UAE live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.