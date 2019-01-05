AFC Asian Cup 2019 Live Streaming, India vs Thailand Football Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Thailand?

AFC Asian Cup 2019 Football Live Streaming, India vs Thailand Football Match Live Score: After a disappointing end to India’s previous campaign at the AFC Asian Cup back in 2011, the Blue Tigers would hit the pitch with plans of eclipsing their group stage exits previous two times. India will take on Thailand in their first encounter on Sunday, followed by games against UAE and Bahrain on January 10 and 14, respectively. A total of 24 teams divided into six groups are participating in the tournament. India are placed in Group A alongside host UAE, Thailand and Bahrain.

When is the AFC Asian Cup match between India and Thailand?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and Thailand will take place on Sunday, January 6, 2018.

Where is AFC Asian Cup match between India and Thailand?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and Thailand will be played at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does the AFC Asian Cup match between India and Thailand begin?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and Thailand will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC Asian Cup match between India and Thailand?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and Thailand will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 1 HD (Hindi), Star Sports 1 (Tamil), Star Sports 1 (Kannada).

How do I watch online live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup match between India and Thailand?

AFC Asian Cup match between India and Thailand live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.