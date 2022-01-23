India forced to withdraw from women’s Asian Cup after close to a dozen players test positive

India were forced to withdraw from the Asian Cup after they were unable to field a team for their Group A match against Chinese Taipei on Sunday after a Covid-19 outbreak within the squad.

It is learnt that almost a dozen members of the Indian camp tested positive for the virus, leaving them with no other option but to pull out of the crucial encounter, thus leaving their campaign in tatters.

#WAC2022 | India’s clash against Chinese Taipei has been called off following a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian team pic.twitter.com/F5DjsvWfdt — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) January 23, 2022

In a statement, the Asian Football Confederation said India failed to name a minimum of 13 players required to play the match. “In accordance with Article 4.1 of the ‘Special Rules Applicable to AFC Competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic’ (Special Rules), India was therefore unable to participate in the match and the full provisions of Article 4.1 will apply,” the AFC said in a statement.

The Rule 4.1 states: “If a Participating Team/Participating Club has less than thirteen (13) Participating Players (including one [1] goalkeeper) available for a Match for any reason (whether or not relating to COVID-19), the relevant Participating Team / Participating Club shall not be able to participate in the Match. Such Participating Team / Participating Club shall be held responsible for the Match not taking place and shall be considered to have withdrawn from the relevant Competition.”

At 6.30pm, an hour before the scheduled 7.30pm kick-off, the four match officials and Chinese Taipei players entered the field for the routine pre-match warm-up drills. But there were no signs of the Indians, who it is believed didn’t even travel to the DY Patil stadium.

At 7.10pm, the Taipei players went to the dressing room to get changed. At 7.30pm, the match was officially called off by the AFC.

The All India Football Federation has not made any comment.

This was India’s first appearance in the Asian Cup after 19 years. The team had targeted to reach the quarterfinals but Sunday’s forfeiture will dash their hopes.

The 12-nation tournament is being held in a bio-bubble, with no spectators allowed inside the venues and the players virtually cut off from the outside world. However, there were two positive cases in the Indian camp before their first match against Iran, which ended in a goalless draw.

The match against world number 39 Chinese Taipei was a must-win for India to keep their hopes of reaching the quarterfinals alive. Hours before the kickoff, though, reports of an outbreak within the group.

The AFC said the tournament will continue to be held without the hosts. “The AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022™ will continue to be played as scheduled with the Group winners, runners-up and the two best third-placed teams qualifying to the Quarter-finals,” it said. “The matter will now be referred to the relevant AFC Committee(s) in accordance with the applicable regulations.”