AFC Asian Cup delayed by nearly a year due to conflict in Middle East

Next year’s Asian Cup football tournament has been postponed by the Asian Football Confederation because of the conflict in the Middle East and recent deadly attacks on Saudi Arabia by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The new dates mean that the tournament will now be held almost a year after originally scheduled — it was supposed to start from January 7th but now will kick off on December 23.

This comes after weeks of local organisers standing their ground against the postponement of the tournament. In fact, only last week, Saudi Arabian officials released the kickoff times and finalized schedule for the 2027 tournament in a move aimed at assuring continental soccer federations that planning was on track.

The AFC issued a statement on Tuesday stating that the decision was made after extensive consultations with Saudi Arabian organisers. The organizing committee “approved to reschedule the flagship national team tournament in light of the current exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region, including substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions,” the AFC said in a statement.

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“Exceptional circumstances have been created for the organization and delivery of the competition as originally scheduled, making the postponement necessary in the interest of all participating teams, officials, spectators and other stakeholders.”

AFC said that it will be submitting the new tournament dates — December 23, 2027 to January 21, 2028 — to FIFA for approval.

The decision to delay the tournament ends months of speculation about a postponement which, until recently, had been rejected by local organisers.

Muhammed Q. Alghamdi, a spokesman for the organizing committee, last month told members at an Asian Football Confederation meeting in Tokyo that “daily life is ongoing in Saudi Arabia,” despite the regional hostilities.

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Before that meeting, AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa had indicated that the Asian Cup could be postponed by a year if necessary, saying “we can wait until the end of November” to make a decision.”

The monthlong tournament was scheduled to feature 24 teams playing matches in eight venues across three cities — Riyadh, Jeddah, and Khobar. Iran qualified and has been grouped with Syria, China and Kyrgyzstan for the league stage.

Asia’s marquee continental club tournament — the AFC Champions League Elite — has been disrupted by the conflict.

A game between Cristiano Ronaldo ’s Al-Nassr and Uzbekistan’s Neftchi Fergana was delayed on October 12 after Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense issued a security alert.

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An Al-Nassr’s home game in Riyadh last week against Al-Wasl of the United Arab Emirates was postponed because the visiting team didn’t travel.

Among other major sports events that have been moved or canceled in Saudi is the WTA Finals, the season-ending event in women’s tennis, which moved from Riyadh to Indian Wells, California.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)