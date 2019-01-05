AFC Asian Cup 2019 Points Table, Team Standings, Rankings, Results: The first big football competition in 2019 is set to begin – the AFC Asian Cup in UAE. The biggest football tournament in Asia will see 24 teams participating against each other to win the coveted trophy. It is the longest edition of the tournament since its inception in 2005. Instead of 16 teams, The 17th edition of the AFC Asian Cup will see 24 teams participating. The teams have been divided into six groups of four each. Two best teams from each group with most points will enter the next round of 16.

The tournament will kick off from January 5, 2019, Saturday in UAE. India, which are placed along with Bahrain, UAE and Thailand, will begin their campaign from January 6, 2019 and will face Thailand in their opening contest. UAE are hosting the tournament for a second time having also played hosts in 1996. Australia are the defending champions with a win in the 2015 Asian Cup. The final of the tournament will be played on February 1, 2019.

GROUP A:

No. Teams Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1 UAE 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Bahrain 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP B:

No. Teams Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Syria 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Jordan 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP C:

No. Teams Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 China 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Kyrgyzstan 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Palestine 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP D:

No. Teams Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Iraq 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Vietnam 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Yemen 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP E:

No. Teams Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points 1 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Lebanon 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 North Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP F: