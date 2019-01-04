AFC Asian Cup 2019: Mario Goetze, Timo Werner among Bundesliga stars to wish luck to team India

Bundesliga fraternity on Friday came forward to send good luck wishes to Indian football team ahead of their opening encounter against Thailand on January 6, 2019, at the AFC Asian Cup in UAE. In a video uploaded on Indian Football Team, several stars from the German Football League said words of encouragement for the Indian team.

SV Werder Bremen forward Claudio Pizarro addressed the Indian captain Sunil Chhetri and said: “Sunil, there is no one in India quite like you. Keep firing and inspiring the nation.”

Germany World Cup winning forward, Mario Goetze, who plays for title bound Borussia Dortmund, addressed forward Anirduh Thapa and said: “Anirudh, you have everything it takes to become the country’s next big superstar. Go on then, mae your mark.”

Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper had a few words of encouragement for Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. “Gurpreet, you are the guardian of the posts. Remember, block everything in sight.”

The young RB Leipzig forward, Timo Werner, gave a few words of encouragement to Jeje Lalpekhua: “Jeje, the Mizo Sinper, take aim and shoot.” At the end of the video, Bundesliga legend Lothar Matthaus, “We wish the Indian football team the best of luck. Back the blue.”

India are placed in Group A which also consists of Thailand, Bahrain and hosts UAE in the tournament which will begin from January 6, 2019.