AFC Asian Cup 2019: Twitterati rues India’s bad luck but backs them to bounce back in style

India were wasteful and unlucky while hosts United Arab Emirates were clinical and on target to record a 2-0 win in the AFC Asian Cup on Thursday. Goals from Khalfan Mubarak (41′) Ali Ahmed Mabkhout (88′) secured the win for UAE. With this win UAE moved to top of the table in Group A with four points from two matches while second-placed India still remained in the hunt for a knockout berth with three points from two outings. India made a positive start in both the halves and created many chances, but paid dearly for lacking the finishing touch. The Blue Tigers missed three big chances in the first half and while they created opportunities after the break too, India were denied on two occasions by the framework. However, Twitterati asked the Blue Tigers to keep their chin up and move forward. Here are the best reactions-

#INDUAE Bad luck today. But we will be back strongly 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #IndianFootball #BackTheBlue — Santanu Modak (@SantanuModak8) 10 January 2019

#INDUAE

Be proud 🇳🇪 Indians, your team played very well — م.بدر الكعبي 🇦🇪 (@baderalkaabi) 10 January 2019

Bad luck guys we played well. Ball hits the goalpost twice but we also missed some good chances. We need to focused on the game against Bahrain, We can still make to the knockouts. #INDUAE #BackTheBlueTigers #IndianFootball #AFCAsianCup pic.twitter.com/u9myKCzbGp — Chandra Mohan Pandey 🇮🇳 (@cmpandey21) 10 January 2019

Two times hit the bar,3 times brilliant save by GK!! we have been amazingly unlucky tonight but an amazing game by our boys against the 79th ranked strong team!! We just need a draw against bahrain to qualify WE BELIEVE ON OUR BLUE TIGERS.🇳#BackTheBlues #FanBannaPadega #INDUAE — Chetan Singh (@KunalDCoool) 10 January 2019

We didn’t come this far to just come this far we came to go further and be stronger. A big thank you to travelling @BluePilgrims and the people who supported us back home! #IndiaInUAE pic.twitter.com/JBEVZRABMT — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) 6 January 2019

Come on @IndianFootball! Great result in the group earlier today and time to capitalise on that. Can't wait for kick-off! #INDUAE #AFCAsianCup 🇮🇳 — CK Vineeth (@ckvineeth) 10 January 2019

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu applauded his side for the efforts and said, “Proud of the way the boys performed and we could have easily scored two or three goals today. People would not have expected this kind of performance from us.”

We were unlucky. Very unlucky. We could have scored 2 or 3 goals. The way we conceded was soft. I want to look into it and see it doesn’t happen again,” he said