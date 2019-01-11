Toggle Menu
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Twitterati rues India’s bad luck but backs them to bounce back in style

India went down fighting against UAE in their second match of Group A in the Asian Cup 2019 on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

AFC Asian Cup 2019
India during AFC Asian Cup 2019 match against UAE. (Source: AP)

India were wasteful and unlucky while hosts United Arab Emirates were clinical and on target to record a 2-0 win in the AFC Asian Cup on Thursday. Goals from Khalfan Mubarak (41′) Ali Ahmed Mabkhout (88′) secured the win for UAE. With this win UAE moved to top of the table in Group A with four points from two matches while second-placed India still remained in the hunt for a knockout berth with three points from two outings. India made a positive start in both the halves and created many chances, but paid dearly for lacking the finishing touch. The Blue Tigers missed three big chances in the first half and while they created opportunities after the break too, India were denied on two occasions by the framework. However, Twitterati asked the Blue Tigers to keep their chin up and move forward. Here are the best reactions-

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu applauded his side for the efforts and said, “Proud of the way the boys performed and we could have easily scored two or three goals today. People would not have expected this kind of performance from us.”

We were unlucky. Very unlucky. We could have scored 2 or 3 goals. The way we conceded was soft. I want to look into it and see it doesn’t happen again,” he said

