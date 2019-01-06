AFC Asian Cup 2019: Indian football team leaves everyone in awe

India outclassed Thailand 4-1 in their opening match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Al Nahyan Stadium on Sunday. Skipper Sunil Chhetri was in sublime form with two goals while Anirudh Thapa and Jeje Lalpekhlua also supported him well and registered their names on the scorecard. It was Chhetri who opened the scoring for India, but it didn’t took long before the War Elephants hit back through Teerasil Dangda. However, the scenario was completely different in the second half, as India dominated over their opponent and pumped in three more goals to bag three important points. India’s heroic performance left fans in wonder and awe. Here are some of the tweets:

Quite a crowd at the airport screen cheering a great win for @IndianFootball. Strong positive start for the boys ????#IndianFootball #INDvTHA #Asiancup2019 pic.twitter.com/kor8QAvodP — Shreyas Rao (@shreyasnrao) 6 January 2019

What an inspiring performance that was from @IndianFootball. So proud of the boys. Let’s keep this going! #THAIND ???? — CK Vineeth (@ckvineeth) 6 January 2019

FULL TIME to a night that we’re not forgetting for some time from now. WHAT A PERFORMANCE! Chhetri with the double, Thapa chipping in [literally] with one and then Jeje sealing it with a quality finish. Thailand have been beaten and how! #THAIND 1-4 pic.twitter.com/nsxVR9z5kt — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) 6 January 2019

6th January, 2019: India defeat Thailand 4-1 to seal their first victory in Asian Cup in 55 years. Sunil Chhetri scores twice to becomes highest scoring Indian player in Asian Cup history. This is when history is created live.#BackTheBlue #BlueTigers #IndianFootball #THAIND pic.twitter.com/vhJmFwNqbU — IndianFootball_History (@IndianfootballH) 6 January 2019

Well done @IndianFootball, What a fantastic start to #AsianCup2019. It was so thrilling to watch you guys scoring those goals. #THAIND pic.twitter.com/DF3F2uVpwe — Suresh Raina???? (@ImRaina) 6 January 2019

We didn’t come this far to just come this far we came to go further and be stronger. A big thank you to travelling @BluePilgrims and the people who supported us back home! #IndiaInUAE pic.twitter.com/JBEVZRABMT — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) 6 January 2019

India will now play against UAE and Bahrain on January 10 and 14.