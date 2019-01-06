Toggle Menu
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Indian football team leaves everyone in awe

Sunil Chhetri, who has always been one of the most prolific players for the Blue Tigers, was in sublime form on Sunday as he scored two goals.

India beat Thailand 4-1 in their opening match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019. (Twitter/IndianFootball)

India outclassed Thailand 4-1 in their opening match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Al Nahyan Stadium on Sunday. Skipper Sunil Chhetri was in sublime form with two goals while Anirudh Thapa and Jeje Lalpekhlua also supported him well and registered their names on the scorecard. It was Chhetri who opened the scoring for India, but it didn’t took long before the War Elephants hit back through Teerasil Dangda. However, the scenario was completely different in the second half, as India dominated over their opponent and pumped in three more goals to bag three important points. India’s heroic performance left fans in wonder and awe. Here are some of the tweets:

India will now play against UAE and Bahrain on January 10 and 14.

