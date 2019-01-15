AFC Asian Cup 2019: We showed that we belong here, says Sandesh Jhingan

The Indian National Team lost by a solitary goal against Bahrain at the Sharjah Stadium on Monday to finish bottom of Group A with three points, crashing out of the AFC Asian Cup 2019. India were on the verge of booking their maiden knock-out round berth in the continent’s biggest stage as the scoreline remained 0-0 till the 90th minute when captain Pranoy Halder brought down a Bahrain attacker for the referee to point to the dreaded spot. Jamal Rashed’s 91st-minute penalty broke Indian hearts as the opponents ran out eventual winners, after a solid defensive performance from Constantine’s men.

Reflecting on the bitter defeat defender Sandesh Jhingan, said, “We defended like warriors & the defeat is really hard to take. Disappointed seeing how it turned out but we can only go upwards from here. Proud of the boys and we thank the fans for their support.”

“Nobody expected us to do so well and we showed that we belong here. However, football is a cruel game sometimes,” he added.

A draw would have been enough for India to go through to the Round of 16 at second place in Group A while Bahrain would have been knocked out of the tournament. But it was not to be as India succumbed to incessant pressure in the last few minutes after waves of attack from their opponents.

India ended at the bottom of four-team Group A on three points from three matches. Hosts UAE, which played out a 1-1 draw against Thailand in the other match played simultaneously in Al Ain, topped the group on five points.