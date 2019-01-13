AFC Asian Cup 2019 Live Streaming, India vs Bahrain Football Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bahrain

Toggle Menu
AFC Asian Cup 2019 Football Live Streaming, India vs Bahrain Football Match Live Score Streaming Online: India will lock horns with Bahrain at the Sharjah Stadium on Monday with the hope of making it to the next stage of the tournament.

AFC Asian Cup 2019, India vs Bahrain Football Live Score: India will take on Bahrain on Monday. (File Photo)

AFC Asian Cup 2019 Football Live Streaming, India vs Bahrain Football Match Live Score: After suffering a 2-0 defeat against UAE in the previous encounter, India would hope to end their final Asian Cup group league match with a win and qualify for knockouts. India will lock horns with Bahrain at the Sharjah Stadium on Monday with hopes of progressing towards the next stage of the tournament. Sunil Chhetri would also be hoping to make this fixture memorable, as he equals former skipper Bhaichung Bhutia’s record for highest appearances for India at 107 each. On the other hand, Bahrain are yet to secure a win in the group stages. They played a 1-1 draw against hosts UAE in their tournament opener, while losing 1-0 against Thailand on Thursday.

When is the AFC Asian Cup match between India and Bahrain? 

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and Bahrain will take place on Monday, January 14, 2018.

Where is AFC Asian Cup match between India and Bahrain?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and Bahrain will be played at the Sharjah Stadium in Sharjah.

What time does the AFC Asian Cup match between India and Bahrain begin?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and Bahrain will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC Asian Cup match between India and Bahrain?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and Bahrain will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 1 HD (Hindi), Star Sports 1 (Tamil), Star Sports 1 (Kannada).

How do I watch online live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup match between India and Bahrain?

AFC Asian Cup match between India and Bahrain live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

