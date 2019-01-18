AFC Asian Cup 2019 fixtures: Full schedule of Asian Cup knockouts

With the group stages coming to an end, the AFC Asian Cup 2019 goes into the knockouts with the top 16 teams of the tournament. The Round of 16 is set to begin on Sunday, January 20 with a match between Jordan and Vietnam at the Rashid Al-Maktoum Stadium in United Arab Emirates.

In what is a repeat of the 2007 AFC Asian Cup semifinals, record title-holders Japan clash with Soudi Arabia in one of the toughest fixtures of Round of 16. Thailand also have a tricky knockout match against China PR. Meanwhile, hosts UAE clash with Kyrgyzstan as Qatar take on Iraq later on.

With the draw already decided, here are the fixtures of the Round of 16, which will be played from January 20 to 22:

January 20: Jordan vs Vietnam – 4.30 pm

January 20: Thailand vs China PR – 7.30 pm

January 20: Iran vs Oman – 10.30 pm

January 21: Japan vs Saudi Arabia – 4.30 pm

January 21: Australia vs Uzbekistan – 7.30 pm

January 21: UAE vs Kyrgyzstan – 10.30 pm

January 22: Korea Republic vs Bahrain – 6.30 pm

January 22: Qatar vs Iraq – 9.30 pm

India failed to qualify for the Asian Cup 2019 knockout stage as they conceded a last-minute penalty against Bahrain in their final groupstage match, failing to make history at the tournament. As a result of that, Stephen Constantine stepped down as the coach of India while defender Anas Edathodika announced his retirement ‘with a very heavy heart’.