AFC Asian Cup 2019 Final Live Streaming, Japan vs Qatar Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Asian Cup final

AFC Asian Cup 2019, Japan vs Qatar Live Streaming: Japan and Qatar clash in the AFC Asian Cup final at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, against the backdrop of political tension. While Japan have the Asian Cup pedigree, Qatar players were pelted with plastic bottles and even shoes by the crowd during their semifinal clash against hosts United Arab Emirates, who went down 4-0 in the clash. Qatar, however, will take confidence from their record-breaking run to their first-ever final. After surviving that ordeal, the 2022 World Cup hosts believe they have nothing to fear from Japan. Here are all the details you need to know ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 final clash:

Advertising

When is the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan vs Qatar?

The AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan vs Qatar will take place on Friday, February 1, 2019.

Where is AFC Asian Cup 2019 final match between Japan vs Qatar?

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 final match between Japan vs Qatar will be played at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does the AFC Asian Cup 2019 final match between Japan vs Qatar begin?

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 final match between Japan vs Qatar will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC Asian Cup 2019 final match between Japan vs Qatar?

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 final match between Japan vs Qatar will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 (Hindi), Star Sports 1 HD (Hindi), Star Sports 1 (Tamil), Star Sports 1 (Kannada).

How do I watch online live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 final match between Japan vs Qatar?

Advertising

AFC Asian Cup match between Japan vs Qatar live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.