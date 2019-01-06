AFC Asian Cup 2019: For Thailand, a chance to prove their worth

Thailand have played the AFC Asian Cup six times in the past. Their most recent appearance was in 2007 when they hosted the tournament alongwith Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. That was the second time they hosted the tournament. The first instance was in 1972 and that was also the year when they recorded their best finish in the tournament (third place).

Advertising

In many ways, The War Elephants’ world ranking belies the quality they possess. They are arguably the best in South East Asia and recently, their influence has moved beyond the region. Buriram United, arguably the biggest club in the country, are regulars in the AFC Champions League. A majority of the players who make up the national squad play for Buriram or for big-name clubs in countries like Japan and China.

Forward Chanathip Songkrasin, nicknamed ‘Messi Jay’ is the first ASEAN player to be named in the Japanese top flight’s team of the year and was also player of the year for his club Consadole Sapporo. Theerathon Bunmathan calls the likes of Andres Iniesta and Luka Podolski as teammates in his club Vissel Kobe. 30-year-old Teerasil Dangda, a player who can stake his claim as one of the all-time greats of Thai football, has 95 caps and 42 international goals to his name.

Between 2011 and 2014, Thailand grabbed eyeballs with their expansive, possession-based football. They were managed by the country’s all-time highest goalscorer Kiatisuk Senamuang and many of the luminaries of the current team cut their teeth in this period. In the domestic level, the Thai FA went about making improvements on whatever the country had at the time while football clubs that play in the Thai Premier League went about investing in stadiums and training facilities. The league is now regularly ranked among the best in the continent.

Advertising

In this period, they won the AFF Cup for the first time in 12 years but matches against tougher opposition exposed the weaknesses that existed in defence. Senamuang led Thailand to their best finish in the World Cup qualifiers but heavy defeats to Saudi Arabia and Japan led to his resignation.

Serbian Milovan Rajevac, famous for leading Ghana to the quarterfinals of the 2006 World Cup, took over and set about plugging the gaps in defence. In the process, Thailand have had to abandon their attractive style of football but in some ways, this has only made them harder to beat.

There are reports that this approach has caused Rajevac to become a rather unpopular figure. A defeat to Malaysia in the AFF Cup semi-final last month and another to Oman on January 2 has also put a cloud over whether they can justify the individual talent and potential they possess. It is to be noted, though, that this could be the last chance for most of the players that make up this squad. Naturally, going as deep as they can in the tournament while they are there would take priority over sorting out alleged issues with the coach’s tactics.