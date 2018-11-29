AEK Athens, Ajax charged by UEFA over Champions League crowd trouble

AEK Athens and Ajax Amsterdam have been charged by UEFA over the crowd trouble that marred their Champions League Group E match in Athens on Tuesday, European soccer’s governing body has said.

Advertising

Riot police clashed with Ajax fans in the Olympic Stadium before the match and some supporters had blood pouring down their faces, while flares were also thrown inside the stadium.

The UEFA charges facing AEK include a pitch invasion by their fans, the throwing of objects, setting off of fireworks, insufficient organisation and the display of an illicit banner.

Ajax have been charged with setting off fireworks and the throwing of objects by their supporters.

Advertising

The governing body’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will deal with the case on Dec. 13.

Former European champions Ajax beat AEK 2-0 to reach the knockout rounds of the continent’s elite club competition, while AEK were eliminated from Europe after a fifth straight defeat.