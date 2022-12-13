scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Adrien Rabiot, Dayot Upamecano doubtful for France clash against Morocco

Centre back Upamecano and Rabiot, who suffer from a cold, are on light training indoors, the French federation (FFF) said

France will face Morocco in Semifinal. (AP/ REUTERS)
Defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot are both doubtful for Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final against Morocco after missing collective training on Tuesday.

Centre back Upamecano and Rabiot, who suffer from a cold, are on light training indoors, the French federation (FFF) said. Upamecano had already missed Monday’s training session.

Should they be ruled out, Ibrahima Konate would start at centre back while Youssouf Fofana would be expected to be alongside Antoine Griezmann and Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield.

