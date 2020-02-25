‘Yes, yes, I’m alive!’: Former Inter star Adriano dispels death rumours

Adriano retired from football in 2016. (Source: Instagram) Adriano retired from football in 2016. (Source: Instagram)

Adriano Leite, the Brazilian powerhouse of Inter Milan in the early 2000s, retired way back in 2016, but recently made headlines again as rumours emerged that the former striker had died. He was quick to quash the rumours and took to Instagram to confirm that he was alive and safe at home.

The 38-year-old posted a couple of self-portraits and captioned the first photo, “Yes, yes, I’m alive!” where he is seen getting out of bed with a huge grin.

View this post on Instagram Ui ui estou vivo A post shared by Adriano imperador (@adrianoimperador) on Feb 21, 2020 at 5:48pm PST

In the second photo, he wrote, “I’m alive, folks. I’m at home.”

View this post on Instagram Estou vivo tá gente estou em casa A post shared by Adriano imperador (@adrianoimperador) on Feb 21, 2020 at 5:55pm PST

El Imperador, as he was known during his playing days, lit Serie A up with his power and directness of play. After initially starting his career with local club Flamengo in Brazil, he moved to Italy in 2001 and soon became hot property with his goals for Parma and then Inter Milan.

After the death of his father, Adriano’s attitude and work ethic was questioned as his performances began to dip. He moved back to Brazil and had stints with Sao Paulo, Flamengo and Corinthians before retiring in 2016.

The Daily Star reported that Adriano had began living in Morro do Alemão — one of the most violent favelas of Rio de Janeiro — under the protection of a gun-wielding gang known as the “Red Command.”

Adriano wielding an assault rifle with a “Red Command” gang member. (Source: Twitter) Adriano wielding an assault rifle with a “Red Command” gang member. (Source: Twitter)

The former Brazilian striker had quite an illustrious career, albeit short-lived, winning the 2004 Copa America and 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup with Brazil where he played with the likes of Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, and Kaka. Adriano made a total of 48 appearances for Brazil, including friendlies, and scored 27 goals.

He won four consecutive Serie A titles from 2005/06 to 2008/09, and the two Coppa Italias with Inter Milan. Wearing the blue-and-black jersey, he scored a total of 74 goals.

