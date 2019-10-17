The troubling call Adil Khan got before World Cup qualifier vs Bangladesh

Adil Khan salvaged a point for India with a headed goal in the dying minutes of the World Cup qualifying match against Bangladesh at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday, but he had received a troubling phone call minutes before the match.

According to TOI, Adil Khan’s father was admitted to hospital with two heart blockages and needing surgery on Tuesday. The defender, according to the report, received this news as he was making his way to the team meeting before the match.

“I was a little upset before the match. Scoring such a late goal and earning a point, in front of such a passionate crowd, there were so much of emotions involved,” Adil said after the match.

The surgery would happen when Adil Khan would take the field for India in the vital match against Bangladesh. However, he would have to put aside all such worries for the ninety minutes he would be on the field – as he did by scoring for India in the 1-1 draw.

“In my entire career, I have not thought about anything when I am playing. Those 90 minutes are the most important for me. Everyone has problems (in their life),” he also said.

Adil Khan rushed to Goa, where his father had been successfully operated on, after the match.

Speaking about the goal against Bangladesh, the first international goal in his career, Adil dedicated it to his recovering father, his wife and India defender Sandesh Jhingan, who is currently out of action with a long-term injury.