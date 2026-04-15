Ademola Lookman: From panenka miss to Champions League quarter-final hero

Atletico Madrid's Ademola Lookman, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (AP Photo)

In 2020, Ademola Lookman ran up to take a penalty for Fulham against West Ham and chipped it straight into the goalkeeper’s hands. The audacity of the attempt — a panenka, softly dinked, trying to read the keeper — only for it to go exactly where the keeper stayed. Lukasz Fabianski had already dived, had time to get back to his feet, and caught it comfortably. The final whistle blew seconds later.

Lookman crouched down and covered his face with his hands.

Gian Piero Gasperini, who would later manage him at Atalanta, called him one of the worst penalty takers he had ever seen. Years later, Lookman spoke about that night in London. “It’s about turning your pain into power,” he said. “Life may knock you down, and it may not deal you the best cards.”