Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

AC Milan win 2-1 at Salernitana as Serie A returns

Rafael Leao and Tonali struck in the first half as second-placed Milan moved to 36 points, five behind league leaders Napoli who play away to Inter Milan later.

Milan's Sandro Tonali celebrates after scoring to 0-2 during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Salernitana and Milan, at Arechi stadium in Salerno, Italy. (AP)

Sandro Tonali scored a goal and set up another to guide AC Milan to a 2-1 victory at Salernitana on Wednesday as Serie A returned after a seven-week break for the World Cup and the festive season.

Forward Leao gave Milan a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute when he picked up a clever pass from midfielder Tonali and went around goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa for a brilliant finish.

Striker Olivier Giroud then sent his header wide but it did not prove to be a huge miss for the visitors as Tonali doubled their lead within five minutes with a long-range strike into the bottom corner after his first attempt was blocked.

Brahim Diaz, who twice came close in the first half, finally found the net around the hour-mark following a set piece but the goal was disallowed because he was offside. Milan could have added more goals but they missed chances, including from Giroud.

Salernitana substitute Federico Bonazzoli got a consolation goal for the hosts in the 83rd minute after he connected with a cross at the back post and beat goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 20:59 IST
