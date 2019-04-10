AC Milan reported over alleged new breach of financial regulations

AC Milan have been reported by UEFA investigators over an alleged new breach of European soccer’s break-even rule known as Financial Fair Play (FFP), the governing body said on Wednesday.

UEFA said the investigation found that Milan had “failed to comply with the break-even requirement” for the 2018/19 season, its most recent monitoring period, and that the case had been passed to its financial adjudicators.

There was no immediate comment from the Serie A club.

Under UEFA regulations, any club spending more than the revenue it generates faces possible sanctions, including, in certain circumstances, a ban from competitions run by UEFA.

UEFA said that the referral was not connected to the previous case against the seven-times European champions which saw them banned and then reprieved on appeal.

Milan were given a one-season ban from European football in June after UEFA ruled that the club had not complied with FFP rules for the previous monitoring period.

Milan appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) which overturned the ban in July, accepting the club’s argument that its finances had improved after an ownership change.

Milan were then able to take part in this season’s Europa League, which they exited in the group stage, while UEFA was ordered by CAS to find an alternative punishment.

In its revised decision in December, UEFA gave Milan until June 2021 to comply with the rules or face a one-season ban from European competition.

Milan are currently fourth in Serie A, which is the final Champions League qualifying place for next season’s competition.