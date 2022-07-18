scorecardresearch
Monday, July 18, 2022

AC Milan midfielder Bakayoko allegedly stopped by armed police

A video shared online shows AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko being allegedly stopped by armed police and then being frisked.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 18, 2022 3:23:04 pm
BakayokoBakayoko, who was on loan from Chelsea, made 14 Serie A appearances for AC Milan last season. (Screengrab/Reuters)

AC Milan midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko was reportedly stopped by Italian police at a checkpoint earlier this month and a video that has surfaced online appears to show him being briefly detained while being frisked.

According to the website, calciomercato.com, the incident took place in the Porta Garibaldi area of Milan on July 3.

The video was re-tweeted by Sport Italia journalist, Tancredi Palmeri, and it shows how Bakayoko remained calm despite being frisked.

‘Shocking footage of Milan’s Bakayoko in Milan’s downtown held at gunpoint by police cause taken for someone else,’ tweeted Tancredi.

‘Check when one of cop goes telling to the colleague searching him that it’s not the suspect but a Milan player, and the cop saying “WHO?” he added.

The policeman can be seen checking Bakayoko’s pockets while two other cops, with guns drawn, come along.

However, after a few moments, the policemen appear to realize their mistake and console the midfielder with a pat on the back.

“The search, happened on July 3, was due to gun shooting happened in the area in previous hours, and the two suspected were two men on a suv fitting the description, one of the two was black and with green shirt. That’s why the gunpoint,” Milan police were quoted as saying by Palmeri.

