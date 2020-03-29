AC Milan goalkeeper asks for help for 67-year-old woman stuck in Goa

Asmir Begovic played for Chelsea between 2015 and 2017. (Twitter/CFC) Asmir Begovic played for Chelsea between 2015 and 2017. (Twitter/CFC)

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who now plays for AC Milan, tweeted on Sunday about the mother of a friend who he said was finding life increasingly difficult being stuck in Goa as India enforces a nationwide total lockdown.

The 67 year old mother of my close friend and agent is stuck in Goa, India along with hundreds of other British citizens. With India in total lockdown, it is becoming hard for them to source food and water. — Asmir Begovic (@asmir1) March 29, 2020

“The 67 year old mother of my close friend and agent is stuck in Goa, India along with hundreds of other British citizens. With India in total lockdown, it is becoming hard for them to source food and water,” the tweet said.

Along with it was a petition asking for the British government to repatriate them.

The lockdown has affected life in Goa more adversely than some other places, according to reports. Locals have complained of severe shortage of essential supplies and paramilitary forces have been called in to enforce the lockdown.

READ | Panic in Goa as stocks run dry

Begovic started his career in the Premier League with Portsmouth in 2003, going on to play for Bournemouth, Ipswich, Stoke City and Chelsea. He secured a move to AC Milan ahead of the current season.

BEGOVIC GOAL KICK GOAL….

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lu6UXsnarJ — Jubril of Sudan till 2023 (@Gen_Buhar) March 22, 2018

Begovic is most famously remembered by Premier League fans for having scored a goal from inside his penalty box for Stoke City against Southampton in 2013.

