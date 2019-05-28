Toggle Menu
AC Milan set to announce departure of manager Gennaro Gattuso: Reportshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/ac-milan-gennaro-gattuso-departure/

AC Milan set to announce departure of manager Gennaro Gattuso: Reports

Days after AC Milan failed to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, manager Gennaro Gattuso is set to leave the club two years before his contract expires, according to reports.

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso is set to leave the club upon failure of qualification in UEFA Champions League. (AP)

AC Milan will announce later on Tuesday that Gennaro Gattuso is stepping down as coach of the Italian Serie A side, a source close to the matter said.

Gattuso, who has been in charge for 18 months, led Milan to fifth place in Serie A this season, missing out on a berth in next season’s UEFA Champions League by just one point, as both Atalanta and Internazionale qualified for the prestigious European competition with 69 points.

The 41-year-old has been under enormous pressure during his time in charge, with speculation over his future repeatedly popping up during the course of the season, even though he has a respectable 48.8 win percentage over the course of 82 games.

 

Gattuso, a combative former midfielder who spent most of his career with Milan, had never coached a Serie A side before he was appointed in November 2017 to replace Vincenzo Montella. He led them to sixth place last season and the Coppa Italia final, where they lost to Juventus.

This season, they were beaten by Lazio in the Coppa Italia semi-finals and were knocked out of the Europa League in the group stages. However, the biggest disappointment was their failure to qualify for the Champions League, meaning that Milan will now be absent from the competition they have won seven times for the sixth season in a row.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Europa League title would be fitting farewell for Chelsea's Eden Hazard
2 Neymar loses Brazil captaincy to Dani Alves for Copa America
3 Sergio Ramos wants to leave Real Madrid on free transfer, eyes Chinese league