AC Milan set to announce departure of manager Gennaro Gattuso: Reports

AC Milan will announce later on Tuesday that Gennaro Gattuso is stepping down as coach of the Italian Serie A side, a source close to the matter said.

Advertising

Gattuso, who has been in charge for 18 months, led Milan to fifth place in Serie A this season, missing out on a berth in next season’s UEFA Champions League by just one point, as both Atalanta and Internazionale qualified for the prestigious European competition with 69 points.

The 41-year-old has been under enormous pressure during his time in charge, with speculation over his future repeatedly popping up during the course of the season, even though he has a respectable 48.8 win percentage over the course of 82 games.

1.81 – AC Milan averaged a 1.81 points/game in Serie A under Gennaro #Gattuso, less only than Juventus (2.44) and Napoli (2.13) over the same period (since 27/11/2017). Ringhio. pic.twitter.com/efhNFMNynK — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 28, 2019

Gattuso, a combative former midfielder who spent most of his career with Milan, had never coached a Serie A side before he was appointed in November 2017 to replace Vincenzo Montella. He led them to sixth place last season and the Coppa Italia final, where they lost to Juventus.

This season, they were beaten by Lazio in the Coppa Italia semi-finals and were knocked out of the Europa League in the group stages. However, the biggest disappointment was their failure to qualify for the Champions League, meaning that Milan will now be absent from the competition they have won seven times for the sixth season in a row.