Serie A Roundup: Roma and Inter share spoils in thriller

AS Roma fought back from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw with Inter Milan in Serie A in a Stadio Olimpico thriller on Sunday.

Advertising

A fraught game packed with incident ended in a result that did little to help either team.

Inter missed the chance to leapfrog second-placed Napoli, who play Atalanta on Monday, while Roma remain outside the European places in seventh, having won just one of their last six league games.

Roma came close to scoring early on when captain Alessandro Florenzi’s shot rattled the post.

Advertising

The home fans and players were then left furious when Nicolo Zaniolo appeared to be tripped inside the box, only for their appeals to be waved away without a pitch-side VAR consultation.

Moments later, Inter broke up the field and Keita Balde volleyed in the opening goal.

Roma equalised with a superb long-range equaliser from Cengiz Under after the break, but parity lasted just 15 minutes before Nerazzurri skipper Mauro Icardi rose to head his side back in front from a corner.

The capital club were awarded a penalty following a VAR review when Marcelo Brozovic was penalised for handball. Aleksandar Kolarov converted to earn his side a point.

The result leaves Inter 11 points adrift of Serie A leaders Juventus ahead of their meeting in Turin on Friday.

It was a significant day in the Champions League race as Milan overtook Lazio to move into fourth thanks to a comeback victory at home to Parma in the lunchtime kick-off.

The high-flying visitors started the day in sixth place, two points behind Milan, having won on their last trip to San Siro against Inter in September, and it looked like history might repeat itself when Roberto Inglese headed them in front early in the second half.

However, their advantage was short-lived as Patrick Cutrone equalised six minutes later before Franck Kessie converted the winning penalty with 19 minutes remaining.

That result meant Lazio had to win to retain fourth place, but the Roman club could manage only a draw against Domenico Di Carlo’s resolute Chievo side.

The 54-year-old Di Carlo, who is the Verona club’s third coach of the season, followed up an impressive debut draw away to Napoli with another good result.

Veteran Chievo striker Sergio Pellissier struck in the first half before Ciro Immobile equalised in the 66th minute to earn Lazio a point. Lazio dropped to fifth place on 24 points, one behind Milan in fourth, while Parma’s defeat sent them down to ninth.

Winless Chievo earned their fifth draw of the season but remain bottom on two points, having started the season with a three-point penalty.

Advertising

Two goals in first-half injury time helped Torino to come back from behind and secure a 2-1 win over 10-man Genoa that moved them ahead of Roma into sixth, while Cagliari drew 1-1 at Frosinone despite Nicolo Barella’s late red card and Udinese held Sassuolo to a goalless draw.