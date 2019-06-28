AC Milan banned from 2019-20 Europa League for Financial Fair Play breach

Italian side AC Milan have been banned from the 2019-20 Europa League season for breaching UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday.

AC Milan banned from Europe next season, following ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on an FFP fight with UEFA. In a way might not work out that badly having missed out on Champions League. Reduces risk of European ban down the line. pic.twitter.com/wTGsFp1ZZS — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) 28 June 2019

“AC Milan is excluded from participating in the UEFA club competitions of the sporting season 2019/2020 as a consequence of the breach of its FFP break-even obligations during the 2015/2016/2017 and the 2016/2017/2018 monitoring periods,” CAS said in a statement.