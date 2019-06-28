Toggle Menu
AC Milan banned from 2019-20 Europa League for Financial Fair Play breach

AC Milan have been kicked out of the 2019/20 Europa League and replaced by Torino as a result of Financial Fair Play breaches, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has announced.

Italian side AC Milan have been banned from the 2019-20 Europa League season for breaching UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday.

“AC Milan is excluded from participating in the UEFA club competitions of the sporting season 2019/2020 as a consequence of the breach of its FFP break-even obligations during the 2015/2016/2017 and the 2016/2017/2018 monitoring periods,” CAS said in a statement.

