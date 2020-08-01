‘This made my week’: Abhishek Bachchan receives best wishes from Chelsea

Abhishek Bachchan has been a lifelong follower of Chelsea. (Source: PTI) Abhishek Bachchan has been a lifelong follower of Chelsea. (Source: PTI)

Abhishek Bachchan, who has been a long-time fan of Chelsea, received a special letter from the club on Saturday, where the captain Cesar Azpilicueta wished him a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

The 44-year-old actor, who is currently admitted to Nanavati hospital along with his father Amitabh Bachchan, shared the photo of the letter on Instagram.

“This made my week. Thank you so much @chelseafc The only thing that would top this is winning the FA Cup this evening. Come on Chelsea!!! #ktbffh,” Abhishek wrote in the caption.

In the letter, Azpilicueta said that he along with the players of the club were moved when they heard about Bachchan testing positive for coronavirus.

“We heard you aren’t very well at the moment and just wanted to get in touch to wish you all the best. I know the players and I were very moved when we heard about what you have been going through and we just wanted to let you know that we are thinking of you and your family in what I can imagine are difficult times.”

“On behalf of all the players and everyone at Chelsea may I send you all our best wishes,” the Spaniard wrote.

The actor was admitted to hospital on July 11. His wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, who were also tested positive for COVID-19, were recently discharged from the hospital.

(with PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.