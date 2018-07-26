Aaron Ramsey ‘excited’ to play under Unai Emery, but unsure over Arsenal future

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey says he is excited to play under Unai Emery. Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey says he is excited to play under Unai Emery.

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, on Thursday, said he is still a “few weeks” away from signing a fresh contract with the club. The Welsh midfielder, who has been associated with the Gunners since 2008, has one year left on his contract but still has not penned down a new deal to stay at the North London club. Speaking to reporters, Ramsey said the club and his manager are yet to come to an agreement.

“We’ve yet to come to an agreement. I still have a year left and I’m really happy playing here,” the 27-year old said. He further added that he is looking forward to playing under Unai Emery, who will be taking charge of the club after 22-year long Arsene Wenger era.

“There’s a great opportunity this season under the new manager to go on and hopefully compete for things, so I’m looking forward to that and if something’s to happen we’ll see in the next few weeks or so,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey further added that he is hopeful the team will adjust well under Emery from the start. “I’m looking forward to playing the way that he wants to play. It’s very exciting. I think all the players are really looking forward to this season and hopefully, we can hit the ground running right from the off. It’s always difficult when a new manager comes in, for him to get his ideas across to the team and for it to just click straight away, but hopefully, that will be the case. But yeah, I am encouraged by the way he wants to play and his ideas,” he said.

Fellow midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan further expressed hopes that Ramsey would stay with the Gunners. “We’re going to be very happy if Aaron stays because he’s a very important player for Arsenal and obviously he’s a huge player for the philosophy of Unai Emery,” he said. Goalkeeper Petr Cech added: “Obviously we would like to keep all the best players with us. Hopefully, his situation will be resolved as quickly as possible.”

Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid in a pre-season fixture on Thursday, followed by a clash against Emery’s former club PSG on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd