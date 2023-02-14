A sex workers’ escort agency is the new sponsor of a football club in Brazil

Vitoria, a Brazilian football club, announced a new sponsor for its jersey-sleeves a sex-escort agency whose website has 20.5 million monthly visitors. The uncommon move to forge alliance with them was due to the problems in securing sponsorship, and the club claims nthat they can now pay wages.

The agency is called Fatal Model and it’s leader Nina Sag has said that they will prosecute any television networks who mock the sponsorship agreement linking it to female prostitution.

“It is a proudly stamping the Fatal Model brand, we will pass on our values in a respectful way, informing and breaking the taboo. Vitória will be an ally in strengthening the respect, empowerment and dignity of the escort profession”, said Nina Sag .

The club too has released a statement in accordance with views of the agency.

“All citizens are worthy of respect, security and dignity … It is the most important value in history for a sponsorship on the sleeves of the shirt ,” said the club’s president, Fabio Mota. “”We are in Series B, we do not have the television rights quota. We depend on sponsors to survive.”

Fatal Model’s mission, as per their site, is to “empower professionals in the adult market, breaking taboos about the profession and acting as a facilitator in contact with customers through technology”.