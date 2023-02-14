scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

A sex workers’ escort agency is the new sponsor of a football club in Brazil

The agency is called Fatal Model and it’s leader Nina Sag has said that they will prosecute any television networks who mock the sponsorship agreement linking it to female prostitution.

Vitoria, Vitoria Football club, Brazil football club Vitoria, Fatal Model The club too has released a statement in accordance with views of the agency.(FILE)
Listen to this article
A sex workers’ escort agency is the new sponsor of a football club in Brazil
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Vitoria, a Brazilian football club, announced a new sponsor for its jersey-sleeves a sex-escort agency whose website has 20.5 million monthly visitors. The uncommon move to forge alliance with them was due to the problems in securing sponsorship, and the club claims nthat they can now pay wages.

The agency is called Fatal Model and it’s leader Nina Sag has said that they will prosecute any television networks who mock the sponsorship agreement linking it to female prostitution.

“It is a proudly stamping the Fatal Model brand, we will pass on our values in a respectful way, informing and breaking the taboo. Vitória will be an ally in strengthening the respect, empowerment and dignity of the escort profession”, said Nina Sag .

The club too has released a statement in accordance with views of the agency.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch

“All citizens are worthy of respect, security and dignity … It is the most important value in history for a sponsorship on the sleeves of the shirt ,” said the club’s president, Fabio Mota. “”We are in Series B, we do not have the television rights quota. We depend on sponsors to survive.”

Fatal Model’s mission, as per their site, is to “empower professionals in the adult market, breaking taboos about the profession and acting as a facilitator in contact with customers through technology”.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 10:13 IST
Next Story

Rupee gains 13 paise to 82.57 against US dollar

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 14: Latest News
close