Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
A new Lionel Messi mural: The ‘first mosaic mural’ of him lifting the world cup trophy emerges in Argentina

Messi is in the center holding the trophy aloft while wearing the bisht, the black and gold tunic Qatari's leader placed over his shoulders during the trophy ceremony at the end of the world cup.

Lionel Messi mural. (Screengrab)
A new mural of Lionel Messi, reportedly the “first mosaic mural” of him lifting the world cup, has appeared on a street wall in downtown Buenos Aires in Argentina. A group of conglomerate artists from ‘National Mosaic’ movement are behind it. They have also asked the public to suggest more spaces where they can replicate the art.

The latest one adds to the hundreds that have come up through Argentina since the world cup final where Argentina beat France on penalties.

The most famous one came up in December by the artist Maximiliano Bagnasco, known for his Maradona murals.

The new one on Messi came up on a street corner in the capital’s Palermo area.

Messi is in the center holding the trophy aloft while wearing the bisht, the black and gold tunic Qatari’s leader placed over his shoulders during the trophy ceremony at the end of the world cup. Behind him, with his arms up, is the celebrated goalkeeper Emilino Martinez, popularly known as ‘Dibu’ in Argentina. The heads of Paulo Dybala and Rodrigo de Paul are also visible.

“Days before the game, I had been talking about getting a wall, and I had been preparing the materials. I simply went to watch the game and waited for the image. I went out, celebrated a bit, and then went back to work on the image, and the next day I was preparing the whole equipment to win the cup with this mural” the artist Bagnasco told Euro News.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 10:40 IST
Photo feature: Kohli’s special batting session against spinners, the first look at the pitch for the 2nd Test, India’s training session in Delhi
