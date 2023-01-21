A mid-table delight: At Fortress Anfield, Chelsea look to shake Liverpool

A few seasons ago, Liverpool were Premier League champions for the 19th time, winning the title after a wait of 30 years. In 2021, Chelsea were crowned Champions League winners for the second time after defeating Manchester City in the final. Cut to this season, both decorated teams are languishing in mid-table obscurity, having one of their worst runs in recent memory.

Both teams have 28 points and sit 9th and 10th in the league table with Liverpool having a game in hand over Chelsea. The Reds, who were chasing an unprecedented quadruple last season, were humbled 3-0 by Brighton in their last EPL match while Chelsea finally grabbed a much-needed victory against Crystal Palace after losing seven of their last 10 matches.

Liverpool are nigh on impossible to beat on their home turf, however, having lost just once at Anfield in the last 32 top-flight matches. They have 23 goals at home and will be looking to add to that tally when Chelsea come to visit on Saturday.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter, who is already on shaky grounds just four months after replacing Thomas Tuchel, will likely start new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk at Anfield in order to find the missing piece of the puzzle.

Last year, Liverpool and Chelsea met four times in all competitions with the Premier League outings drawing stalemates while the Reds edged past the Blues on penalties to win both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

Both teams have been ravaged by injuries this season which is a big factor in their dwindling form. Liverpool’s Arthur, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk are all out for the clash while Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy, N’Golo Kante, Reece James, Armando Broja and Denis Zakaria are all in the ever-expanding Stamford Bridge injury list.

Watch Graham Potter look ahead to our game with Liverpool! https://t.co/iy5OGg0AF0 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s much-hyped loan signing of Joao Felix had a debut to forget against Fulham where he picked up a red card and is out of contention for the Liverpool clash as well as the return clash with Fulham on February 4. Liverpool, on the other hand, will be looking towards the return of Darwin Nunez which will in turn return new signing Cody Gakpo to his preferred wide role. The World Cup star had looked pretty uninspired in that devastating defeat at the Amex and moving him to a position he is comfortable in might do him a load of good.

Mohamed Salah is always a threat even though he has looked far from his best this season, having scored just once in the Premier League after the World Cup break. But again, Anfield is an entity on its own and the Reds transform into a different monster when they play here. Chelsea will have to be pretty wary of that wall of noise while hoping to crack a consistent winning formula in order to stay in contention for a European spot at the end of the season. Liverpool, meanwhile, will look to give Jurgen Klopp something to smile about in his 1000th game as manager and hope to eventually pip Chelsea for a UCL spot.

TV Timings: 6pm, Saturday, Live on Hotstar and Star Sports Network