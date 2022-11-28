Football fan loses ₹1.4 crores after betting on Japan to beat Costa Rica

A gambler lost approximately 1.4 crores ($181,482) after he placed his bet on Japan to beat Costa Rica on Sunday in Tab sports and betting. Japan lost to Costa Rica 1-0 at Ahmed bin Ali stadium in Doha.

If Japan had won as the punter, expected to he would have won whooping Rs 2.2 crores ($272,223). However, it wasn’t the case.

With Japan being outright favourites at 122.68 rupees ($1.50), the gambler gambled a six-figure bet on them to beat minnows Costa Rica.

💰 BIG BET 💰 We’ve taken a bet of $181,482 @ $1.50 on Japan to beat Costa Rica! 🤯 #Qatar2022 — TAB (@tabcomau) November 27, 2022

The Tab has tweeted the incident on its official site. Many were amused by the incident “Idiot.” one of the netizens commented.

“Unlucky I took $7.50 for Costa Rica.” one showed sympathy whilst one netizen gave a piece of advice “Never take the shorts under $1.50.”

Keyser Fuller’s late goal in the game in the 81st minute has seen Costa Rica gain three points to stay alive in the competition after their horrid 7-0 thumping defeat to Spain in their opening fixture. On the other hand, Japan defeated Spain 1-2 in their opening fixture.

Elsewhere in Group E Spain and Germany shared points at Al Bayt Stadium. Spain opened the scoring in the second half with Alvaro Morata scoring in the 62nd minute. Germany replied late in the game in the 83rd minute with 29-year-old debutant Nicklas Fullkrug.

Spain with four points in the bag has qualified for the next round. Germany on the other hand keeps their hopes alive. Germany will meet Costa Rica in their next fixture. All three teams Germany, Costa Rica, and Japan can qualify for the Round Of 16 from the group.