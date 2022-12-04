scorecardresearch
A father-son emotional moment at Dutch dugout and why was Daley Blind thinking about shoes after his goal?

Danny Blind, the father, has played in two world cups for the Netherlands (1990 and 1994), and has coached the Netherlands for two years from 2015.

Daley Blind shares a moment with his father Danny Blind, who is Netherlands' assistant coach. (Twitter/FIFA World Cup)

As soon as Netherlands’ Daley Blind slotted in the second goal in the end-minutes of the first half against USA, he would run towards the Dutch dug out. Two thoughts were in his mind during his run: First his father Danny, and secondly, the benched-player Wout Weghorst.

Danny Blind, the father, has played in two world cups for Netherlands (1990 and 1994), and has coached Netherlands for two years from 2015. He is now an assistant coach with Louis Van Gal.

And so Danny ran. He first spotted Weghorst in the sidelines. “He recently polished my shoes after training and then said: ‘I’ll polish your shoes. Then you’re going to score a goal.’

And so it had transpired. “Then Wout was standing there in front and I thought ‘I’ll get you then.’ The two celebrated before Danny went to his father. He would hold his father’s face with a beaming smile.

“He was busy with his work. I said nothing. I grabbed him. I know he’s very down to earth and doesn’t want to show too much of the father-son moment. But we do enjoy it together. So much emotion comes out and sometimes you act a little weird. It’s pure emotion. I don’t score that often and if you can be important to the team at such a time, that’s fantastic. It is of course also great for yourself to score at a World Cup,” Daley told reporters at the mixed zone after the game. The father had won all three European club trophies as a player, including the 1995 Champions League. How far can the son go in this world cup?

