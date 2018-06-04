Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • India vs Kenya: ‘Sunil Chhetri & Co. have made India proud’ Twitter explodes as India beat Kenya

India vs Kenya: ‘Sunil Chhetri & Co. have made India proud’ Twitter explodes as India beat Kenya

India recorded a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Kenya, thanks to a Sunil Chhetri-brace, to enter the final of the Intercontinental Cup.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 5, 2018 8:53:24 am
Sunil Chhetri greets the spectators after the team’s victory against Kenya. (Source: PTI)
Related News

In his 100th International match, Sunil Chhetri scored a brace to lead India to a 3-0 win over Kenya in India’s second match of the Hero Intercontinental Cup at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai. Skipper Chhetri’s penalty strike and a peach of a goal in added extra time alongwith Jeje Lalpekhlua’s strike enabled India to outmaneuver Kenya 3-0 in a tough contest.

Chhetri made history by becoming the second Indian ever to bag 100 International caps. Chhetri’s shot from distance after Jeje had caused panic in the opposition defence, went inches over the bar. Already assured of a place in the final, India will next play higher-ranked New Zealand in their last round-robin fixture on Thursday.

Twitter exploded after India’s ‘spectacular’ victory and here are the best reactions:

India will play New Zealand on June 7.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 