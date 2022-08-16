A disgruntled Ronaldo eats lunch alone at Man U canteen, reports claim. Manager Ten Hag now open to sell Ronaldo in transfer window

Updated: August 16, 2022 9:54:55 am
Does Cristiano Ronaldo eat his lunch alone in the canteen at the Manchester United’s training centre at Carrington? The report at The Athletic claims sources have told the portal that Ronaldo’s disenchantment with the club, which was thrashed 0-4 by Brentford, is constantly escalating. It has been reported that he has sought transfer but hasn’t got his way as yet.
The Times reported on Tuesday that ten Hag, who had reportedly resisted Ronaldo’s transfer requests, is now open to selling the legendary footballer in the transfer window. With just two weeks of the summer window left, it remains to be seen if the move eventuates.
“The Athletic has been told of days when he eats lunch alone in the canteen at Carrington, and he has been seen flapping his arms about in training and attempting to argue against the high-pressing approach favoured by the new manager,” reported the Athletic.
Post the shambolic loss to Brenford, the manager Ten Hag had cancelled the customary day off next day, and had the players train. In particular, he made them run. It’s been reported that the coaching staff were let down by the stat that United’s players ran a distance of 95.6 km as compared to Brentford’s 109.4 km. In the session next day, that involved even those players who didn’t start on Saturday’s game, were made to run.
Ronaldo was present and took part in the training.
It has been reported that the 37-year old wants to leave the club he rejoined last summer because he wants to play in the Champions League. Manchester United, who finished sixth in May, will play in the Europa League this season. It has also been reported that Ronaldo is yet to attract a serious proposal from a Champions League-qualified club. Ronaldo scored 24 all-competitions goals last season for United, 14 more than the next.
