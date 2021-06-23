81 seconds: Watch Forsberg score 2nd quickest goal at Euro 2020

June 23, 2021 11:00:53 pm
Emil Forsberg has scored the second quickest goal in the history of the European Championship to give Sweden a 1-0 lead against Poland after 81 seconds.
كأس امم اوروبا | السويد 1 × 0 بولندا | قوووووووووووووووووووووووووووووول HD
Follow me: @MnbrMadrid5 pic.twitter.com/Ft4e9ZYkUS
— هنا اليورو (@ENDEUROHD11) June 23, 2021
Only Russia player Dmitry Kirichenko has scored a quicker goal. He scored after 65 seconds against Greece at Euro 2004.
Meanwhile, North Macedonia faces UEFA punishment for a possible breach of health rules by its players even though the team has already been eliminated from the European Championship.
UEFA says a disciplinary investigator was appointed to look into “misbehavior and potential violation” by players of Euro 2020 health protocols.
It relates to taking samples from players in Amsterdam on Saturday for mandatory COVID-19 tests ahead of playing the Netherlands. North Macedonia lost 3-0.
Any UEFA disciplinary charge will be against the North Macedonian soccer federation. It will not be against the individual players.
