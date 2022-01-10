scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 10, 2022
Must Read

6th-tier Kidderminster gets West Ham in FA Cup 4th round

Kidderminster rallied to beat Reading 2-1 on Saturday.

By: AP | London |
January 10, 2022 11:17:09 am
Sixth-tier Kidderminster's will hots Premier League team West Ham. (File)

Sixth-tier Kidderminster’s reward for reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time in 35 years is a home match against Premier League team West Ham.

Kidderminster rallied to beat Reading 2-1 on Saturday.

The other non-league team to make it to the last 32 — fifth-tier Boreham Wood — also was handed a tough match when the draw was made Sunday, a trip to Championship leader Bournemouth.

READ |Arsenal out of FA Cup, Liverpool and Tottenham avoid upsets

Third-tier Cambridge, which won away to Newcastle in the biggest shock of the third round, was drawn at home to second-tier Luton.

There were three all-Premier League matchups — Everton vs. Brentford, Tottenham vs. Brighton and Wolverhampton vs. Norwich — while the favorites for the competition got home draws against lower-league opposition.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Defending Premier League champion Manchester City will host Fulham, Liverpool will play Cardiff and Chelsea was drawn with Plymouth.

Leicester, the defending champion, will play away to second-tier Nottingham Forest, which beat Arsenal 1-0 on Sunday in another upset.

The fourth round will take place early next month.

Fourth-round draw: Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool, Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood, Huddersfield vs Barnsley, Peterborough vs Queens Park Rangers, Cambridge United vs Luton Town, Southampton vs Coventry, Chelsea vs Plymouth, Everton vs Brentford, Kidderminster vs West Ham, Manchester United or Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough, Tottenham vs Brighton, Liverpool vs Cardiff, Stoke vs Wigan, Nottingham Forest vs Leicester, Manchester City vs Fulham, Wolverhampton vs Norwich

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA
In Pics: South Africa skipper Dean Elgar guides team to victory against India
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 10: Latest News